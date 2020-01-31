Fernando Carrillo asks AMLO to help him in a sex trio scandal

Share it:

The actor Fernando Carrillo goes to the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador to intervene in the scandal that a magazine armed against him regarding that he participated in a sexual trio.

The actor Fernando Carrillo, who has acted in soap operas by actresses such as Thalia, Adela Noriega and Laura Flores, through an Instagram video regrets that there are media outlets dedicated to defame people.

Pure lies and infamies are published by the entertainment magazine about him, since he never participated in a sexual trio with a transsexual and the journalist Pedro Ferriz Hijar, Fernando said a few days ago.

And that is why he calls on AMLO, president of the Mexicanca Republic, to intervene in this case of defamation.

I call on the President of the Republic, the First Lady, the courts that are responsible for justice in our beautiful Mexico, this cannot continue happening that can lie about one's life. ”

On the subject, Fernando himself said this week that he does not know the people with whom he is involved in the aforementioned sexual trio.

God is going to fix this as he has fixed everything in my life. They are pure lies and infamies. The damage is done and is not worth it, but I am happy and blessed every day. I love you and thank you always for giving me your support. "

And in the same video, Carrillo, who is originally from Venezuela, is said to be the spokesperson for the artistic guild that has been affected by the publication that now writes uncertain things about him.

There has to be some kind of legal reprimand against people who defame, lie and seek to do evil so premeditatedly. ”

Fernando also made public that the case is already held by his lawyers and contemplate filing a libel suit.