Fernando Alonso's criticism of the management of the coronavirus: "I am stunned …"

Fernando Alonso has shown by social networks their disagreement with the management being carried out by the Spanish government on the coronavirus crisis. The Spanish pilot he says to stay “of stone” and it uses an ironic tone before some decisions made by the Executive.

"I am stunned. That we react as the health emergency evolves … (is it going to be different in Spain?). That people with symptoms avoid going out into the street (the others to the park? To the bars?). That each autonomous community decides… (they don't catch their fingers or want to), ”said Alonso on his personal Instagram account.

The Asturian believes that Spain lags behind other countries in terms of measures. Many half, according to their criteria. And send an awareness message to people. "We will need individual responsibility, We cannot collapse the health service, it is not just for getting sick, it is for spreading! Each one in its field and environment. And this is not a personal matter. It is a team effort. Of all. We need to stay home for a while. For our own good".

By last, Fernando Alonso He wanted to send a message of thanks to doctors, nurses, pharmacists and all the health personnel involved in the fight against the coronavirus. “We must give like them the best of ourselves. And now it's time to prevent. In that we are going to help you all. Let's stop contagions ”, concluded the two-time Formula 1 champion.