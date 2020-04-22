Fernando Alonso, with renewed energy: "It is as if I were 23 years old and at the top"

The double world champion in Formula One Fernando Alonso feels with "renewed energy" to face your next sports projects.

The Asturian pilot held a meeting on Instagram on Wednesday with the former cyclist and technical director of the Vuelta a España, Kiko Garcia, in which he pointed out that "it is as if I were 23 years old and at the top ”.

The talk between Kiko and Alonso was developed on the Instagram profile 'La Bicicleta Café Castellón' and in it he said that, despite not being clear about his future, he followed "Wanting to be active" and "in the short term", if you can, "get the idea clear".

Alonso recalled his time on the Dakar, "a very beautiful experience". He considered it "a challenge" and "a somewhat risky adventure", and recognized that “It is very stressful to find yourself every ten seconds with a new adventure” because it is not known what the desert dunes may bring.

The double world champion stated that karting is his preferred form of motor sport. "It is like your first love" and "it is very marked"he assured.

Regarding the automobile season, he stated that he sees it "very much in the air" due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It is a very difficult situation for everyone," he stressed. "The important thing now is health. It is time to prioritize health and then come out strengthened and united. Maybe it's time for this to teach us things"He added.

Alonso also spoke of what makes these days of confinement by the health crisis: "I put a routine to not let myself go: take care of you, shave more …"

The Asturian reported that he has spent a few days in which health has weakened him. Now "I'm fine," he said, explaining that he was "a little pachucho, with discomfort and something with fever".