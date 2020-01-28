Sports

Fernando Alonso will run the 500 Indianapolis Miles with Andretti and Honda engine

January 28, 2020
Fernando Alonso will try again, this time with more force than ever. The Asturian rider will play the 500 Indianapolis Miles and will do it with Andretti and Honda engine, as Manuel Franco has learned for AS.

Alonso will run with dorsal 29, as in 2017, when he was about to win the test and finally had to leave for a problem in its propeller. According to Franco, the pilot will share equipment with Rossi, Hunter Ray, Hera and Andretti in his goal of getting the Triple Crown and becoming the best pilot of today, the most complete of the modern era.

"The objective in terms of competitiveness and trying to win something important this year is that of 500 Indianapolis Miles", he has said so on more than one occasion.

Fernando Alonso has already won a couple of times in the Monaco GP and with two different cars (Renault in 2006 and McLaren in 2007). The pilot has also got be imposed in the last two editions consecutively of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Another achievement is that it was world champion of Resistance with Toyota and with his teammates Nakajima and Buemi.

In Indianapolis, the Spaniard became leader several laps in his debut in 2017 and did not finally fight for victory over a Honda engine failure. Last year, with a McLaren that wasn't finished, he couldn't qualify for the race.

Now return to one of the best teams and Honda engine. A new stage in the Asturian career opens, again for the Triple Crown from Graham Hill and with a leading team.

