Fernando Alonso travels more than 150 kilometers without spare wheels

The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso He was relieved this Wednesday after finishing the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally. "The last 150 kilometers became endless”, Confessed the Spaniard.

Three punctures are those suffered by his Toyota that was forced to cross the last part of the race without spare wheel. "It was a final rapier," he said. “Those endless kilometers were made to me, we had to go very slow because they were complicated places with many rocks,” said the pilot.

Alonso ended up finishing the stage between Neom and Al Ula (Saudi Arabia) in the thirteenth place, more than 26 minutes from the stage winnerFrenchman Stéphane Peterhansel, on a complicated day where the Formula 1 champion could not roll at the same pace as in the third stage, when he finished fifth.

The Spaniard commented that the stage, which had 426 timed kilometers, was the most complicated that he had to deal with so far in the Dakar since most of the terrain was rock canyons and stony tracks, a land that is not yet adapted.

"It’s as if you’re cycling in time trial and you’ve got mountain and mountain. So I knew I had to lose a little," Alonso explained.

"It has been a good stage in terms of sensations, but very difficult, complicated and long, where we have spent ten hours in the car. There were places where we had to breathe deeply and concentrate to continue. Mentally it was very demanding," he added.

The Spaniard explained that at the beginning of the stage he had to let Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota) and Yazeed Al Rajhi (Toyota), who had a better pace than him, and that wasted time.

"I always wanted to get ahead because it dictates a bit the pace of the race, but the clients I had behind today were the worst I could have, with Nasser, Yazeed and Peterhansel," Alonso said.

"If you go ahead with those monsters behind, they will waste more time, because you have to let them pass and then you return to their dust," he said.