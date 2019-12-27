Fernando Alonso: "If Loeb has failed to win the Dakar, imagine me"

The Dakar Rally 2020 begins on January 5 and one of the great attractions in Spain is the debut of Fernando Alonso, which will be put at the controls of Toyota Hylux in his first participation in the raid.

The Spaniard, twice champion of Formula 1, acknowledged that "it would be very bold to think of a victory. Even Sébastien Loeb, the best rally driver in history, has failed to win, imagine me, I come from the asphalt. "

Alonso acknowledged that "it will be a unique rally, a unique experience. I don't have a future going back to the Dakar every year in January. The goal is to face the rally as an enriching experience for us. Face it with a good spirit and hopefully at least at some stage we can be competitive, that would be the second objective, "the former expilot of Formula 1 was sincere.

As co-pilot of Alonso will be Marc Coma, who debuted in this specialty after a lifetime as a main pilot. "It's also a novelty for Marc to be in the next seat and between the two, we have to try to support each other and have the least possible problems, "Alonso concluded.