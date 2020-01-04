Fernando Alonso: "I have very big balls"

Fernando Alonso he is very aware of the challenge he assumes in his first participation in the Dakar Rally, but says he does it with "humility" and the "competitiveness" that all pilots have inside. "I am calm, knowing the difficulty of the challenge," he says in an interview with the newspaper AS.

"I am aware that there are not many people who try or think of starting a Dakar without ever having made a career outside the asphalt," he says. Perhaps that is why he says he is left with a statement they have made about him in recent weeks: "With that I have very big balls (laughs)".

Alonso is aware of the great expectation that exists about his participation in this race. "The expectation It's always there, I live with her. Every day I wake up with whatever I do I have ten eyes to see how I do them, "he acknowledges.