Fernando Alonso donates 300,000 masks and 4,000 personal protective equipment

Fernando Alonso It has again demonstrated its greatness with a significant donation to UNICEF to cope more strongly with the coronavirus. As reported by the NGO, Alonso has provided 300,000 masks and 4,000 personal protective equipment.

The bi-champion of the Formula 1 world has been collaborating with UNICEF since 2005 humanitarian projects. He has thus responded to the organization's public thanks on his social networks: "Thanks to you for the tireless work you always do, as in this delicate moment. With @unicef_es we have already bought such urgent and necessary medical supplies. Any help is little, I encourage you all. From an SMS with" UNICEF "to 28028 to visit the Unicef ​​website. "

Fernando Alonso had already joined the campaign days before with the Red Cross promoted by Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol, who Àlex Corretja told last Sunday at El Larguero.

The Asturian was also in the news a few days ago for his critics to the Government of Spain and its management of the coronavirus crisis, through its Instagram. Alonso assured: "I am stunned … that we will react as the health emergency evolves (it will be different in Spain) … that people with symptoms avoid going out on the street … (the others to the park? bars? Each autonomous community decides … They don't catch their fingers or wanting (…) We continue to lag behind other countries in terms of measures, many halfway … So we will need individual responsibility, we cannot collapse the health service, it is not just for not getting sick, it is for not infecting. Responsibility. Each one in its field and its environment. And this is not a personal matter, this is a team effort. Of all. We need to stay home for a while. For our own good".