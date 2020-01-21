Sports

Fernando Alonso does not renew his contract with McLaren and moves away from his return to Formula 1

January 21, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Fernando Alonso and McLaren have broken their relationship. The Asturian pilot's contract with the British team expired at the end of 2019, says 'Autobild'.

So, Fernando Alonso stops having any relationship with McLaren as ambassador of the team. It is the first time in 10 years that Alonso is not linked to any Formula 1 team. It had not happened since 2001.

Thanks to his position as ambassador, the Spanish pilot was able to test the car of 2019 in the Bahrain tests, while attending several major awards representing those of Woking.

His possible return to Formula 1 moves away with this decision. The return of the two-time champion of the world to Formula 1 is not easy. The 'no' being definitive to McLaren and the ipossibility of returning to Ferrari with the renovation of Leclerc and to Red bull with Verstappen's, it would be surprising that he returned to one of the most famous car competitions and that more audiences are passionate about.

READ:  Andrés Guardado confesses: The captaincy of the Mexican National Team is great
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.