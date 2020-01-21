Fernando Alonso does not renew his contract with McLaren and moves away from his return to Formula 1

Fernando Alonso and McLaren have broken their relationship. The Asturian pilot's contract with the British team expired at the end of 2019, says 'Autobild'.

So, Fernando Alonso stops having any relationship with McLaren as ambassador of the team. It is the first time in 10 years that Alonso is not linked to any Formula 1 team. It had not happened since 2001.

Thanks to his position as ambassador, the Spanish pilot was able to test the car of 2019 in the Bahrain tests, while attending several major awards representing those of Woking.

His possible return to Formula 1 moves away with this decision. The return of the two-time champion of the world to Formula 1 is not easy. The 'no' being definitive to McLaren and the ipossibility of returning to Ferrari with the renovation of Leclerc and to Red bull with Verstappen's, it would be surprising that he returned to one of the most famous car competitions and that more audiences are passionate about.