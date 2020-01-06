Fernando Alonso collides with a rock and loses two and a half hours

The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso (Toyota) has run out of options to win the Dakar Rally after a breakdown caused by the clash with a rock that has made him lose around two hours and a half in the second stage, played on Monday between Al Wajh and Neom with victories of South African Giniel de Villiers (Toyota) in cars and botsuanés Ross Branch (KTM) on motorcycles.

After a good debut on the opening day, Alonso lived the most bitter part of the hardest raid in the world and a breakdown at kilometer 160 The special will prevent him from fighting for a good final result in his first participation in the Dakar Rally.

The victory in cars went to De Villiers, who competes with the help of Spanish co-driver Álex Haro, ahead of Argentina's Orlando Terranova (Mini), while Carlos Sainz (Mini) finished sixth to 13 minutes of the winner. In general, Newfoundland leads with 4:43 of rent over Sainz, second ranked.

As for motorcycles, Branch gave the surprise ahead of Briton Sam Sunderland (KTM) and Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna), with Joan Barreda (Honda) sixth at 4:57. Sunderland is the new leader of the general classification with 1:18 over Quintanilla, while Barreda is eighth at 6:09.