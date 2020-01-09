Fernando Alonso analyzes his misfortune in the Dakar: "I am happy to continue here"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fernando Alonso and his co-pilot Marc Coma they managed to repair the Toyota Hilux, with which they compete in the Dakar Rally, to be able to continue in the race, although away from the head after lose two and a half hours during repair

Upon arriving at the camp, Alonso explained that at mid-stage he crashed into something that could not identify because he was rolling "in the most incredible dust" for more than 120 kilometers, at the wheel of the car of the Dutchman Erik Van de Loon.

"We don't even know what it was. Nothing was seen. We have done 48 kilometers very fast until we have taken Van de Loon, who was in front of us, "Alonso said of the incident. The two-time Formula 1 champion added that he and Coma they decided to wait for the assistance truck, one of the units that competes in the category of trucks that carries spare parts for Toyota.

"As it would arrive in four or five hours, we have set to repair it, calmly but let's do it. We removed the parts that we could disassemble and as we had contact with the team, we were reporting our progress, "he said.

Then he had 120 kilometers left until the end of the stage, a distance that they have completed "carefully", at a slower pace because they were without front brake, since they had been forced to cut the suspension and the steering arm.

"Another experience"

"It is one more experience. You have to live the Dakar with all the extras, and this is another part of the race, "Alonso said." In general, today's feelings are good. I'm glad to stay here because the goal is to end the Dakar and live the whole experience from beginning to end. Today's result is the negative part, "he added.

Alonso commented that the mishap occurred at this stage is just as annoying as another similar incident that happened recently in the Morocco Rally, where they also broke the structure of a front wheel. "It was a good day although only 48 kilometers. I think we were among the first three. The navigation was being perfect and then this happened, "he lamented.

At the time of the accident Alonso was doing the fourth best time of the stage, a result of maintaining it had made him get into the top ten of the general classification.

The second stage of the Dakar rally, which is played entirely in Saudi Arabia, it had 393 kilometers, of which 367 were timed between the coastal cities of Al Wajh and Neom, in the north of the desert country.