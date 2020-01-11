Fernando Alonso acknowledges that fear of accidents has been taken from his head

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso (Toyota) said it will continue to stalk the head pilots of the Dakar rally to try to finish a stage between the first three, and thus improve the fourth place he obtained in stage 3 of this edition of the race.

After finishing sixth in the sixth stage, Alonso considered that it will only be possible to finish in the first three "if things start to happen" between the cars ahead each day. "If nothing happens in front, it's hard. If things start to happen and we are with this rhythm, you quickly recover two or three positions in one stage and get into the 'top 3 ", he analyzed.

The Formula 1 world champion ventured that changes in the top positions of the head will occur depending on the hardness of the stages that will be in the second week of the rally, which will take place in the Empty Room, a desert of 650,000 square kilometers full of dunes.

"I have followed a lot of dakars on television and one day one was losing 40 minuteYes, another day someone broke the change, the next other the power steering … There was always time differences from one day to another and in this Dakar nothing is happening at the moment among the first six, "Alonso said.

The ovetense, debutante in this Dakar, was happy to have had "four good days" in the first six stages, and a "regular" that lastrarse him in the general classification to break a wheel and lose two and a half hours to repair it.

"The first day is always from touchdown, we had in mind to pass the first two or three stages without any incident, with a rhythm of 70% or 80-70% to avoid committing mistakes, but we had a mishap even going slowly, "Alonso said." In the last days we no longer have that in mind and we go to our rhythm, and everything went better. You never know very well what is riskier, if you go to 70% or 90%, "he added.

The driver at the wheel of the Toyota Hilux reiterated that everything is new for him in the Dakar, especially at the driving level, with a style very different from what he was used in the cars and speed circuits. "At the driving level you have different challenges, such as car behavior at the beginning and end. You go out with more than 400 liters of gasoline and you end up with 30 or 40, so there is a huge difference, "Alonso said.

Asked about the performance of Carlos Sainz, who is leading with two stages won, Alonso said the rally that Madrid is doing "is spectacular, but there is no surprise in that regard."

"We know that Carlos is one of the best, but the best there is here, and I am very happy that he is leading him. is first or second and when it goes back it recovers a lot of time. If everything goes well and the car respects you, I think you are on the right track, "he concluded.