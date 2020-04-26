Ferdinando Valencia celebrates the first year of its twins

Share it:

A year ago, Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman received double joy at the birth of their children Dante and Tadeo. Unfortunately three months after being born, little Dante died on Saturday August 3 at a hospital in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco as a result of bacterial meningitis.

In his social networks Ferdinando Valencia shared with his followers how the celebration was for the first years of his twins. "One year of your life Tadeo, many things have happened but nothing as beautiful as your smile and how you light up our house, we love you."

For her part, Brenda Kellerman commented:

All I can say is thank God for giving me my angel on earth and my angelfish in heaven, I am very lucky, thank you my God.

Ferdinando Valencia without reproaching God for anything

In an interview with TVyNovelas magazine, the actor told how he and Brenda are at the moment: "very strong, somehow I do not know how Brenda is, and Brenda does not know how I am, because what we try to reflect each one in the other is a positive state, I am sure that she has her moments, I know it because I have them, but she does not show them to me. "

I never reproached God, neither before nor at that time nor after. God was the only thing that allowed me to find peace, and I am sure that many people fight with him, and with God you can fight us.

"Their decisions are for something and the mere fact of putting your problems in their hands helps us mentally and spiritually to feel calm, despite the fact that we are going through a devastating process," said Ferdinando Valencia.

