 Fennec Shand could return for the second season of The Mandalorian

New rumors emerge about the second season of "The Mandalorian", that if everything can be channeled well, it would be released this fall on Disney +, and that they would be in line with the possible return of a character seen in the first season. Is about Fennec Shand, played by actress Ming-Na Wen, whom we also have in the series "Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.".

This character is an elite assassin, who has worked with the crime syndicates, as they tell us in the episode "The Gunslinger" of the series, which was launched last Friday on Disney + Spain.

Apparently, Wen has been seen on the set of the second season filming, and that's why he is aiming for his return. However, this (Spoiler: select the text to see it) It could surprise, because as we know, at the end of that episode she is murdered at the hands of Toro Calican, which makes us think that it may be a flashback or that her character really survived (END SPOILER).

Along with this return, it points to the appearance of two types of soldiers of the Empire that we saw in the original trilogy. Some would be Sandtroopers or Soldiers of the sands, which are specially designed to operate on desert planets, that is why we saw them on Tatooine; and the others would be the Imperial Gunners or Imperial Gunners, which we saw for example in the Death Star.

Information to be treated as a rumor, although it comes from the guys of That Hashtag Show, who in the past have provided reliable information.

Via information | That Hashtag Show