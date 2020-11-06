Femme fatale Olivia Colman steals a kiss from Homer

Olivia Colman is experiencing a very special moment, in a few days the fourth season of The Crown will come out on Netflix and we will see her again as the Queen Elizabeth II. For her performance she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy, in all this she found the time to kiss Homer Simpson!

In episode 689, entitled “The 7 Beer Itch”, which airs Sunday in America Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie head to her relatives’ house in Martha’s Vineyard, but there’s a problem: Homer is not invited. Left home alone, he is unwittingly tempted by one femme fatale britannica. Mr Burns makes Homer his love broker with extremely undesirable consequences for Homer.

Colman is there “Femme fatale britannica” in question. “She’s the woman every man falls in love with, she’s so charming “, the executive producer said Al Jean. “But the only man she wants is someone who doesn’t want her, Homer.”



Queen Elizabeth’s interpreter recorded her part in three sessions remotely from London. Jean said he and the executive producer James L. Brooks they consider it “one of the best guest stars we’ve ever had”.

Jean he said viewers might be surprised to learn that Colman, who sings in the episode, “Also has a fantastic voice. It was a real pleasure to work with her. “

Later this season, another iconic British artist, Stephen Fry, he will also be a guest star in The Simpsons.

“To the two of them, give them the minimum input and they do a lot”he said Jean. “Their training is just fantastic.”

The 7 Beer Itch, which is episode 5 of season 32, was written by Joel H. Cohen, John Frink and Al Jean. Michael Polcino was the director.

In the special Halloween episode, Homer forgot to vote, sparking the apocalypse, and the Matt Groening series openly sided against Donald Trump.