Femexfut ratified changes to the Liga de Expansión MX; Affiliates of Pumas and Chivas confirmed

The Mexican soccer regulatory body announced the agreements of the General Assembly (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

The MX Expansion League already has the approval of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF). In addition, they endorsed the changes of venue and name of some teams, as well as the Liga MX clubs that will participate in the tournament.

Through a press release, the Mexican soccer regulatory body announced that the general Assembly ratified the approval of the movements for the 2021 season.

Among these, the change of name and headquarters of Monarchs Morelia. As Liga MX had already announced, the club will now become Mazatlan FC and they will play in the entity of Sinaloa.

As Liga MX had already announced, the club will now become Mazatlán FC (Photo: Twitter / @MazatlanFC)

They also validated the changes in Atlético Zacatepec and Cafetaleros de Chiapas. These will now be Club Atlético Morelia and Cancún FC, that will play in the city of Morelia and Cancun, respectively.

The Assembly also approved the replacement of the Affiliation Certificate of the Zacatecas Mining Club. Its owner will cease to be the León Club; now it will be the Zacatecas club and its owner will be Eduardo López Muñoz.

The change of headquarters of the Atlantean Iron Foals it was also approved. From the city of Cancun, the Catalan club will return to Mexico City, where it lived some of its greatest glories.

Finally, the representative of the MX Ascent confirmed the Liga MX clubs that will participate in the new category. The Cougars of the UNAM will have a subsidiary with the name of Pumas Tabascowhile the Chivas de Guadalajara will represent the team Tapatío.

The Pumas of UNAM will have a subsidiary with the name of Pumas Tabasco (Photo: EFE)



There are still pending issues to be announced for the start of the MX Expansion League. One of the most important is to present the complete schedule for the new category, as well as the regulations.

In accordance with Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, The tournament will start between August 14, 15 or 16.

In addition, the ratification of the participation of Alteños de Tepatitlán, Coyotes de Tlaxcala and Atlético Reynosa of the Premier League. However, "Premier League and TDP League will not make changes for the time being," the FMF reported.

Clubs already start preseason

Clubs of the defunct Ascenso MX started with the health protocols for the return of sports activities (Photo: Cimarrones FC)

Meanwhile, clubs of the extinct MX Ascent They started with the health protocols for the return of sports activities, such as tests to detect COVID-19 to the players, coaching staff and staff. This to start his preseason for the Opening 2020.

One of the teams that started their work was the Black Lions of the UdeG. "As indicated by Phase 1 of the Liga MX Sanitary Protocol, 46 PCR tests were taken, with the aim of detecting possible cases," reads a press release.

Another of the clubs that follow the protocols were Maroons of Sonora, who on Monday opened their preseason ahead of Apertura 2020. However, before starting with training, they carried out tests on the first-team squad.

Tests made to players, coaching staff and staff of the Black Lions of the University of Guadalajara (Photo: Courtesy of Black Lions)

Furthermore, the Herd of the mountain added several reinforcement measures, beyond those indicated by the Mexican Football Federation. This will be coordinated by the club's Medical Area, headed by Doctor Eloí Soriano.

In turn, the nascent Cancun FC It also started its preseason this Monday with tests to detect COVID-19. The first to undergo medical examinations were members of the coaching staff, which is headed by Christian "Chaco" Giménez.

