TV Shows

Fellows of Falling in love ’say goodbye to Brian Del Prado, after his murder

February 22, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

Some program partners Falling in love, from Aztec TV, have dedicated some words to Brian del Prado Palma, killed during the weekend in the mayor's office Coyoacán.

The contestant of the broadcast conducted by Carmen Muñoz apparently he had a conflict with a member of the criminal group of The Tepito Union, and therefore, some subjects fired on their truck that was circulating in the Campestre Churubusco neighborhood.

Before this loss, a companion of the emission, known as Yua Bront, shared a series of photographs where he appears next to Brian, within the forum of the program. Although he did not accompany the images with a comment, his Instagram followers left some messages to express their respects.

Instagram @ninrrotnt

Meanwhile, the official account in Instagram of the program only shared a video where the “Bebeshita” appears. The publication is accompanied by a message:

A great weekend of liberation of emotions ”, is what they mention in the clip that has more than 7 thousand followers likes 3 hours after being published.

It may interest you:

After feminicide of Natali, contestant of Enamorándonos denounces threats against him

Relive possible prostitution network of "Falling in love" after the murder of Natali Michel

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.