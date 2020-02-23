Fellows of Falling in love ’say goodbye to Brian Del Prado, after his murder

Some program partners Falling in love, from Aztec TV, have dedicated some words to Brian del Prado Palma, killed during the weekend in the mayor's office Coyoacán.

The contestant of the broadcast conducted by Carmen Muñoz apparently he had a conflict with a member of the criminal group of The Tepito Union, and therefore, some subjects fired on their truck that was circulating in the Campestre Churubusco neighborhood.

Before this loss, a companion of the emission, known as Yua Bront, shared a series of photographs where he appears next to Brian, within the forum of the program. Although he did not accompany the images with a comment, his Instagram followers left some messages to express their respects.

Meanwhile, the official account in Instagram of the program only shared a video where the “Bebeshita” appears. The publication is accompanied by a message:

A great weekend of liberation of emotions ”, is what they mention in the clip that has more than 7 thousand followers likes 3 hours after being published.

