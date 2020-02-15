Felipe Reyes, the player with the most wins in the Copa del Rey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Felipe Reyes, of Real Madrid, added on Saturday a new record in his career by becoming the player with the most victories in the history of the Copa del Rey after prevailing, in the semifinal of Malaga, Valencia Basket by 91-68.

The veteran Madrid captain, who will turn 40 next month, tied with former Barcelona player Juan Carlos Navarro as a player who had won more matches in the K.O.

Both accumulated 33 triumphs, which in the case of Cordoba are already 3. 4 Waiting to see if this Sunday he wins the final of the tournament and further increases his difference with his pursuers.

The Cordoba player was cheered by the audience that gathered at the Martín Carpena Palace in Malaga. "It moved me", assured

Felipe Reyes He has become on his own merits the record man of the Copa del Rey, since he is also the one who more matches has played (48), the maximum rebounder of the competition (259 with the six captured today) who more balls has recovered (46) and the most valued, with a total of 536 credits.

His debut copper came in the edition played in 2000 in Vitoria, where he conquered with the Adecco Students the first of the six Cups of the King that looks on his resume. The other five conquered them defending the Real Madrid shirt in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

But also, thanks to its twenty participations, it is the second player with more minutes on the parquet (954), only surpassed by Juan Carlos Navarro, who has a shot since the Barcelona player added during his 973 career.

And in the section of top scorers, occupies the fourth place With 434 points. Ahead has three Spanish basketball emblems already retired, Jordi Villacampa (491), Navarro (466) and Juan Antonio San Epifanio.