Feliciano announces an injury to Nadal and then confesses that he was joking

Spanish Rafael Nadal canceled his second game of Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro due to back discomfort, as reported on Monday by the tournament director, the Toledo tennis player Feliciano López.

"We had Rafa, but he had a problem in his back and I think he was slightly injured. He has asked to play his match against youtuber DjMariio tomorrow (Tuesday), "Feliciano López reported about Nadal's absence.

In Group 1 of Nadal, Andy Murray won 3-1 over Frenchman Benoit Paire, while in the women's table, in Group 1, the Spanish Carla Suárez lost 1-3 with the switzerland Belinda Bencic, who before placing himself at the controls of his game console recorded a video on social networks, simulating that he came out of the locker room, already wearing a tennis suit, and greeting the public and carrying a racket bag on his back from which he later took out his tool to the tournament .

During the night of Sunday the Balearic spoke about the return of his sport, for which he has a very negative vision, he declared this Sunday that he is "very pessimistic to think that the international circuit will resume the average normal activity.

In the virtual tennis tournament, played with the Tennis World Tour video game with PS4 control, Nadal made his debut playing against the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, whom he beat 4-3 (3).

The director of the tournament, Feliciano López, had to step up to the news and confessed that it had been a joke.