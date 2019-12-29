Fekir: "Messi and I look alike in play style, but I'm not at his level"

Nabil Fekir was the star signing of Real Betis facing the 2019/2020 season and although he has not yet shown his full potential due to physical problems, he hopes to be decisive with the Betic team in order to fight for European positions.

In an interview with the Telefoot media, Fekir acknowledged that he and Messi look alike in play style but making it clear that it is not at your level. "We are players who like to see, "said the French player of Algerian descent.

He also spoke of the best eleven of the last decade, in which he included Spaniards such as Iniesta, Sergio Ramos or Xavi and got rid of praise from his friend Mendy, who plays at Real Madrid and hopes that "he will become the best side in the world."

Fekir's goals include not only leading Betis in LaLiga but also convince Didier Deschamps to dispute the next Eurocup with France.