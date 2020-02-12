Feel the Power of PlayStation in Sony's new trailer for Valentine's Day

Share it:

The television spots of PlayStation They are always very original. This is the case of the new trailer that Sony has distributed, on the occasion of Valentine. The love for our partners may be unconditional, but the video makes it clear that our heart "gamer" also beats hard. Or should we say hearts? Then you can take a look at the video.

The name of the spot is "Feel the Power of PlayStation". And the truth is that, as you can see in the video, it is difficult not to feel it. Not surprisingly, the team of soldiers who star in the action, and which enters a dark laboratory, ends up running into what appears to be the "official headquarters" of the hearts of all the players in the world.

The symbolism is evident and Sony launches a message that encourages the union of players. All hearts are connected and can be found in the same game space: PlayStation. We do not know if at the marketing level it will have a direct effect on Valentine's sales, but it is clear that the ad is as beautiful as it is original and impressive.

Lately we are seeing how Sony uses this type of spots to promote their consoles. Therefore, it would not be surprising if, when it is shown in PS5 society, another one can arrive. We'll see if, on the other hand, it ends up being as quirky as the last ones. And speaking of PS5, new information has made it clear that the console could be backward compatible. At least with the current PS4, although some rumors and patents suggest that it could be also with other previous Sony machines.

What is a reality, is the fact that we already have a new game announced for the console. It will be Outriders, the futuristic shooter of People Can Fly (Bulletstorm and Painkiller), which yesterday confirmed version for new generation consoles at the end of 2020.

