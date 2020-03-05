Fedez and Luis Sal, the strange couple of Celebrity Hunted who celebrates friendship in the days of social media

Share it:

The first couple we care to talk about for Celebrity Hunted is the one formed by Fedez is Luis Sal. The rapper and youtuber have become friends on the skin and on the profiles Instagram of both stories and 'couple' photos are wasted for peace of mind Chiara Ferragni, now accustomed to having to share her husband with Luis Sal in this sort of wacky 'triangle' which is decidedly surreal as it is hilarious. Naturally blame for Amazon.

Fedez and Luis Sal together with Celebrity Hunted



For some time now Louis, whose true first name is Sergio Lermeseems to have taken the place it was J Ax before and of Fabio Rovazzi then in Federico's heart, quickly becoming his BFF to the point of participating in the program as a couple Celebrity Hunted, available on Amazon Prime Video from 13 March 2020, where the rapper and video maker (together with a stellar cast formed by Totti, Diana Del Bufalo, Cristiano Caccamo, Costantino Della Gherardesca, Claudio Santamaria and Francesca Barra) will try to escape from the clutches of a team of expert hunters in the attempt to reach the final goal. According to the first advances leaked these days thanks to Tv Smiles And Songs, the two manage to complete the mission, with Fedez taking on the role of the provocateur while Luis those of the strategist intent on perfectly planning their escape. May they be the winners of this first edition of Celebrity Hunted Italy?

The friendship between Fedez and Luis seems to have exploded suddenly burning all the stages in a very short time, making the two inseparable from the first moment. This summer, in fact, the rapper, the Bolognese youtuber, Chiara Ferragni and of course the son Lion they spent all the holidays together starting from Sicily and then arriving in Ibiza. Once back in Milan Louis Sal also camped for a few nights on the sofa of the Ferragnez house before returning to Bologna, where he lives. That he was afraid of suffering from loneliness? Who knows. Fedez and Luis Sal in addition to the experience of Celebrity Hunted they are also protagonists of the podcast Wild Moss where, every week, they laugh, joke and inform intelligently on any possible and imaginable topic that comes to mind, ranging from sex to comics.

Instagram and the friendship between Fedez and Luis Sal, born with DM

The deep and sincere bond that unites the rapper of Without paying to the 22-year-old youtuber, who became famous for a video where he eats a cup of milk with 2.5 kg of cornflakes, has blossomed for more than two years, or at the time when Fedez's BFF was still Rovazzi: "I met them on Instagram through the DM and then we met at the events”He told a Vanity Fair Luis: "Fabio is a genius in his work, Fede instead answers me in 30 seconds, faster than my mother". But as the friendship between Federico and Sal grew stronger, the first haters appeared on the web, who tried in every way to dirty this beautiful friendship by insinuating that Luis frequented Fedez just to have greater visibility.

There is nothing true in all this, also because on YouTube and Instagram Luis Sal he has always made huge numbers without the need for spintarelle, not to mention that it is enough to look this bizarre 22 year old in the face to understand how sincere and transparent he is, as well as completely devoid of malice or ulterior motives, as he himself cares (rightly) to specify . "I am thought to be an artist from Fedez. But no, we are friends, which is even better. Ours is a do ut des relationship. The people who can reach him I would never have reached them. I don't mean his audience, but the people to invite to our podcast for example. I don't care about his audience, I like the way he works. He is a madman, he is truly a workaholic", Said the singer of Vagiaina (yes, Luis also recorded a single) to Simone Santoro in the program A Day With.

In short, a friendship with the capital A that was born between Fedez and Luis Sal which, of course, we can't wait to see grappling with the 'hounds' of Celebrity Hunted Italy. Fortunately, the wait is almost over. Let the game begin.

