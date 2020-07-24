Fedez and Chiara Ferragni united in the world of anime, here is the fanart shared on Instagram

Share it:

Fedez is Chiara Ferragni they recently shared on Instagram a magnificent anime-style portrait of their family, made by the young artist Sarah Chibi Arts commissioned by Crunchyroll. The illustration, visible at the bottom of the article, has obviously depopulated obtaining thousands of comments and over half a million "likes".

As you can see, the portrait has several references to the style of Naoko Takeuchi, author of Sailor Moon, and depicts the complete family. The post was commented by several well known artists in Italy, including the trapper Young Signorino, the beatmaker of the Dark Polo Gang Sick Luke and the content creator and singer Amedeo Preziosi.

Chiara Ferragni has already expressed her love for Sailor Moon several times, even making a magnificent cosplay in July 2019, during her trip to Japan. The illustration commissioned by Crunchyroll was only the umpteenth opportunity to once again pay homage to the heroine of her childhood.

In recent months, anime fans have witnessed a veritable mountain of quotes from some of the most important artists in the world, including Snoop Dogg, Michael B. Jordan, Katy Perry, Melvin Gordon, Gianluigi Buffon, Megan Thee Stallion and many others. Seeing one even from the most famous couple in Italy can only make local fans smile.

