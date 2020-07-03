Sports

FedEx asks the NFL Washington Redskins to change their name

July 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
FedExField at Landover, the home of the Washington Redskins (Photo: Reuters)
The main sponsor of the stadium of the Washington Redskins said Thursday that he wants the NFL team change its name. "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request to change the name of the group"Reported FedEx it's a statement.

The company paid the team $ 205 million in 1999 for name rights at the stadium FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. In addition to the name of the stadium and a sponsorship agreement, the CEO of FedEx, Frederik Smith, is minority team owner.

Meanwhile, majority owner Daniel Snyder has given no indication that the name will change since it acquired the franchise in 1999. Amid the national debate about racism, pressure has been mounting on the organization to drop the Redskins name, which means "red skins". Experts and rights advocates have described the name as a “racist insult, defined by the dictionary”.

Investors wrote this week to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors, asking them to request a change. It is believed that FedEx is the first to respond with action. As reported by Washington PostThis request comes just days after a group of more than 85 investment firms and shareholders have asked brands to cut ties to the team unless the name is changed. The aforementioned medium clarifies that the dialogue is focused on honoring the corporate values ​​of inclusion and diversity of the brands.

READ:  Uruguay prepares for the return of football: when the contest will resume and what the new protocol will be like

He Thursday night, Nike seemed to be removing all Redskins items from his online store. The other 31 teams were listed, but a search for Washington returned no results. Nike He did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the situation.

Recently, when asked if Snyder was weighing the possibility of changing the name, a spokesman said the team has no comment. Last week, the ensemble withdrew the name of racist founder George Preston Marshall from his Ring of Honor in the FedEx Field, and a monument to that individual was removed from the site of the old RFK stadium.

The Mayor of Washington D.C. Muriel Bowser also noted that the name was an "obstacle" to the team returning to the District of Columbia. The equipment lease in the FedEx Field it expires in 2027, and is still in negotiations with Washington, Virginia, and Maryland over the construction of a new stadium.

Stadium sponsorship contract ends in 2027
With information from AP

