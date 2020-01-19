Entertainment

Federico Fellini's best phrases

January 19, 2020
Lisa Durant
It is to hear the Italian name of beautiful musical sonority "Federico Fellini "and start playing music on the air by Nino Rota. The trumpets sound, we hear the circus, we see the Gradisca, Saraghina and Zampano; we lowered our glasses with the same style as Marcello Mastroianni's Guido Anselmi (or at least we tried), trying to find Claudia (Cardinale), Anita (Ekberg) or Sophia (Loren), but we only run into a pond of huge breasts that almost drowned us. All this, much more and much better, happens in the eternal films of the Italian genius winner of 5 Oscars Awards (one of them honorary) that this January 20 would have turned 99 years old.

Marcello Mastroianni in ’Fellini: Eight and a half’

He, in person, left us in 1993. 'La Dolce Vita', 'Amarcord', 'Fellini: Eight and a half', 'La Strada', 'The Nights of Cabiria' and so many, so many others, never will. It's what geniuses have. His cinema was so unique that his name had to be adjective to define with 'Felliniano' that magical melancholy, that emotional cartoon of memories, dreams and lies that is his filmography. In short, an ability to turn nothing into everything we could call talent. A play that goes hand in hand with three names, the actor Marcello Mastroianni, the actress (and his wife) Gulietta Masina and the aforementioned composer. As always in these cases, the best thing you can say about him, rather do, is watch his movies.

