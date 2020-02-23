Federica, from Kabah, shares how happy her children make her

Share it:

The singer Federica Quijano, a member of the Kabah group, shares on Instagram what her life is like next to her children María and Sebastián, how great they are already and above all how happy they are.

Federica fulfilled her dream of being a mom thanks to the adoption and is Maria's mother, whom she adopted in 2007, and then Sebastian. The latter was diagnosed with autism.

The beautiful singer shares to her fans in her social networks how happy she is to have her two children in her life and almost always accompany her on her work trips.

An exemplary woman, a great woman and a great mother ", some Federica fans define in one of his publications where he appears hugging his little ones.

Beautiful family!! I hope you have a nice Sunday! Beyond being a Super Bowl Sunday! It is a special day, it is a Capicúa day that reads equally from the right to the other way around! 02.02,2020 and it is a day that will not be repeated for another 111 years! This day will be full of magic, positive news, good luck, miracles and unexpected blessings! This day you have to make wishes and decree everything you've dreamed of !! That's why I uploaded the photos that give me strength, joy, memories and learning, only with that I am ready today to decree all I want !! family decree and my advice, in somewhere in the body draw 2020 or 22,2222 and the dream will come !! I love you infinite and trust this day! #dreams # 2020vision #promises #moments #love #pasion #courage #faith #planets #engaged #life #trust #mirror #goodvibes #sunday A shared publication by Federica Quijano (@federicaquijano) on 2 Feb, 2020 at 2:02 PST





As a result of the autism that was diagnosed to his son, Federica became spokesperson for different foundations dedicated to raising awareness about autism and talks about it in their networks and conferences where they invite her.

The famous singer is a very happy mom and always publishes images that are part of some important event related to her children, such as the day they made their first communion.

And the fact that her son has Autism is no problem for her, although in different interviews she has commented that at first it was difficult for her to accept it, but with love she has known how to support it and move it forward.









The best thing that could have happened in Federica's life, he has also said, is to become the mother of two children who are adorable.















