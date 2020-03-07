Federica Carta, who is the singer of Bullshit

Is called Federica Carta, but you know who is it your next favorite singer? He is 21 years old and has an energy than with the new single bullshit, released on March 6, is ready to explode as if it were a cry of rebellion, but on which it has reflected well. The singer, after the radio hit of the song Swithout doing it on purpose, that in Sanremo 2019 had presented in duet with Shade, decided it was time to change skin. Applies to his new song, which in text tells how important theself esteem to re-emerge, but it also applies to a regenerated attitude, which seems to be that of those who want to say enough to an image that has never represented it seriously. And many speeches could start on this issue, given that for women the social pressure on presentability from society's codified standards is a difficult barrier to break down, as Cynthia Nixon pointed out in her video that went viral. The risk is that you always feel compelled to be like the others.
Federica Carta, who she is and the songs: from her debuts to Amici to her success in Sanremo 2019
Federica Carta she was brought up in the talent school of Friends of Maria De Filippi and, out of that sort of golden cage on which the television spotlights are always on, he is trying to build a musical identity that passes through his personal one. He did it with many experiences behind him, despite having just crossed the age that in the States (the reference is not by chance, and now we get there) would be the one to buy alcohol. At 17, in fact, she joined the Blue team of the Queen Mary program, under the protective wings of Elisa, and from there he made a series of successes. The first one came out in 2017 Federica Carta album, Federica, among whose unpublished there was one of his first successes, I wanted to tell you. Always that year he inaugurated with unreachable the collaboration with Shade, with which in 2019 it was presented on the stage of the Ariston of Sanremo, where it confirmed that, where the ranking of the festival is not rewarding (they reached 18th place), the radio success to compensate for it.
In 2018, just to show you that Federica Carta took a few breaks, she collaborated with Disney Channel Italia for the new TV series Penny On M.A.R.S, which musically meant the fairytale song (since we talk about Disney – and maybe princesses) Rain and Shine – I'll be there You'll be there together with Olivia-Mai Barret. Not only TV series though: his song monovision was included in the soundtrack of The Epiphany comes at night, the film with Paola Cortellesi.
Finally, just to close the circle of experiences in chronological order, Federica Carta arrived on the stage of Sanremo 2019, after having released the album POP CORN, with old hits, including Where are you, and 4 unreleased.
Federica Carta, Bullshit is her new one
Now, however, it is time to tell a new story, because Federica Carta has decided to give us a haircut (and you know what it might mean) and embark on a path that makes her bring out a soul that was perhaps hidden before shyness and that "good girl" air. This side of her revealed it to us when we asked her which are her reference women:
"First of all, my mom. She has always been a polite, fragile and shy woman. At the same time, however, she has the strength of a hurricane. Speaking of women who inspired me, among the musicians, there is certainly Alicia Keys. "
For Federica Carta, changing the skin meant pulling out of the fear of making your voice heard, of not being afraid of comparisons with others, even harsh ones, of having the courage to put stakes with people and to confess your weaknesses to make them become a point of strength:
"Your fragility becomes a strong point when you combine it with the desire to split the world. I am fragile when I want, and with those who show they deserve my frailties. At the same time I am strong, because I had to learn to look within myself for those same frailties. It was the push to face the world with our heads held high. "
The single bullshit it is as if it were the voice of someone who understood that he no longer has time to stay behind the bullshit of those who are close to us, it is in a (disappointing) relationship of love, friendship, work. Does speech also come back to you in your life? Here, we understand you. Being able to break that chain of addiction, even if it hurts, opens up worlds that lead to your well-being and remove all toxic relationships. Federica Carta about the ability to break that little virtuous circle told us to Cosmos that much depends on the ability to suffice for oneself, and therefore on a work on self-esteem:
"In any type of relationship you meet people accustomed to thinking that telling the truth is an optional. You stop believing in bullshits when you finally open your eyes and you are no longer blinded by the fear of losing that person who almost feels pleasure in lying at any cost. It has happened to me in the past to be disappointed by someone, as it often happens at my age. What matters is finding the strength to learn to be enough ".
Bullshit by Federica Carta, the text and its explanation
His was released on March 6th bullshit, which is a bit the manifesto of the new one Federica Carta in text It is in the video. There is talk of a relationship that must be recalibrated and to do so it takes that stroke of the kidneys that restores the balance. We asked Federica Carta, who just passed from the experience and how, how do you get out of one toxic situation like that and how do you identify it:
"It is a sick relationship. Destined to have no future unless you are willing to make compromises for the good of the other. In a relationship it is important to feel appreciated, transparent and free. Live constantly in fear of having to prove something to someone is not healthy. "
We feel we agree with her. At the beginning when you're still in the loop of its bullshits, you only notice small behaviors that don't come back to you.
You talk to me in playback
You move your lips too much
You think I believe you
Less and less as the sand goes down
I have purple lips
And the hourglass is empty
To fix everything, it will take a little over an hour
Emi will still need some time
What I observe has no value
Why do not feel the style
Because making me blush is of no use
Ah and I wait for it to come down
The anger you make me come
Ah and wait for it to come down
The last of grains of sand
Then, however, finally the time comes when everything is clearer, and why it is necessary learn to love each other. We asked Federica Carta how to do it (or how she did it):
"It's a long and by no means easy process. Starting to surround yourself with positive people is good. Starting to take care of yourself is good. Starting to read books, going for walks, physical activity. Whatever makes us alive even for a few minutes per day".
And now I don't waste time
For your bullshits
I know I never told you
But now it is so
And now I don't waste time
Behind your bullshits
Tell me you never think now
Otherwise, you will sew your mouth
You speak but you are not yourself
You have a strange voice
What are you hiding from me
I've been looking for her on the street for some time
I have purple lips
And the empty mind to fix everything
No, I won't need bills
Ah and I wait for it to come down
The anger you make me come
Ah and wait for it to come down
The last of grains of sand
And now I don't waste time
For your bullshits
I know I never told you
But now it is so
And now I don't waste time
Behind your bullshits
Tell me you never think now
You know I'm not
Behind your bullshits
Behind your bullshits
Behind your bullshits
Behind your bullshits
Behind your bullshits
Otherwise, you will sew your mouth
The fact is that you don't even notice it
You burn it every good opportunity
Your moles as a crossword puzzle
Don't cry when you peel
Don't make those eyes shine
On a good occasion you realize it
I no longer believe in bullshits
And now I don't waste time
For your bullshits
I know I never told you
But now it is so
And now I don't waste time
Behind your bullshits
Tell me you never think now
You know I'm not
Behind your bullshits
Behind your bullshits
Behind your bullshits
Behind your bullshits
Behind your bullshits
Once the story is over, however, it is time to look to better horizons and this comes out all, even in the video of the song Bullshit. It was shot, in fact, in a beautiful and urban saturated New York. We asked Federica how she lived the experience in that city, in which we would all like to go at least once in a lifetime, even just to make ourselves a doc hamburger. And indeed:
"I spent about a week in New York to shoot the video. It is a chaotic city, but at the same time, if you find the right places, it can be of great inspiration. Looking out the window of my hotel, while the snow was falling, I it happened several times to pick up the phone and start writing. Favorite food in life: roasted chicken (especially Grandma's). In America I only managed to eat Hamburgers. Even the hot dog smashes badly, especially between shots and the other of the various shoots I made ".
