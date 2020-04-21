Federer's 'trolling' of Nadal: "Haven't you played a racket since Indian Wells? Perfect"

The coronavirus pandemic has completely paralyzed the world of sports and, consequently, some athletes they are showing their most social aspect to their followers to kill time. An example of this were the talks between Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray on their social networks.

The tennis players, part of the Big Four, were explaining how they carry confidence before their followers. Nadal and Federer's talk started with laughter due to the technical problems of both tennis players to start the live show. "I don't know if it was you or me, but finally," explained Federer.

Federer: So you haven 't played since Indian Wells or what? Nadal: I haven 't touched a racquet since Indian Wells. Federer: Perfect, you won 't be able to play tennis anymore when you come back😂. Nadal: I hope to remember something when I come back. pic.twitter.com/efbnuagWsk – Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) April 20, 2020

The Swiss and the Spanish were catching up after asking how each other's family was. "It's okay to stop traveling, but knowing how complicated the situation is, it's difficult. Everyone is fine, my parents … I am happy"Federer began to explain.

The Swiss was the first to be interested in the Balearic's training routine, however, he was surprised when Nadal explained that "he has not touched a racket since Indian Wells". "Perfect, you won't be able to play tennis when you come back." joked. "I hope I remember something," added Nadal.

Andy Murray also did not get rid of the 'trolling' of Federer. During his live with Nadal, the current world number 3 wrote in a comment "Andy, what about your hair?"

