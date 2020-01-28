Federer saves seven match points to be in the semifinals of the Australian Open

Swiss Roger Federer emerged victorious from a heart attack after saving seven match points to beat the American Tennys Sandgren, number one hundred in the world rankings, for a tight 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8) and 6-3 in the quarterfinals of Australian Open.

Federer again touched the elimination, since in the third round, against the local John millman, had to overcome a 4-8 in the tiebreaker of the fourth set to continue fighting in the fifth and get the victory.

The relative ease with which the Swiss player won the first set and, above all, the American's difficulties in asserting his main weapon, the service, they watched a simple game for Federer. However, Sandgren changed all forecasts after signing the next two rounds for a double 6-2 which left the veteran Swiss player on the ropes.

Critical moment for Federer

Both players, aware of the delicacy of the moment, focused on keep your service and send the resolution of the game to the tiebreaker, after Federer saved three match balls with the last game to serve the American.

Four more opportunities wasted the number one hundred of the ATP classification so that the champion of twenty greats was awarded the partial in his second chance by 7-6 (8).

Sandgren did not refuse the moral coup after not sentencing any of the seven balls the match he had and Federer, who went through physical difficulties after the conclusion of the fourth set, scored the fifth set by a comfortable 6-3, making up that he is the player with more presences in the semifinals in Melbourne Park (15)

After the victory of Basel, a new battle against the Serbian Novak Djokovic it peers on the horizon, in the semifinals, in the event that the Balkan wins the Canadian Milos Raonic in his quarterfinal duel.