Federer reacts on time to Fucsovics and will meet Sandgren in the quarterfinals

After an unfortunate start, the Swiss Roger Federer resolved comfortably and beat the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2020 where he will face the American Tennys Sandgren.

The match took place at a similar time and on the same stage of his previous duel with the local John millman, Rod Laver Arena, and Federer, after losing the first set, was intractable to Fucsovics.

He preserved his service with ease, as he did in his first two games against American Steve Johnson and Serbian Filip Krajinovic, and took advantage of the rest of the opportunities granted by his rival.

Federer was already his executioner in the same round and competition in the 2018 edition when he won three sets. In addition, the victory confirmed the Basel tennis player as the player who more times agreed to a quarterfinals in Melbourne Park (15) in a classification in which it is followed by the Australian John Newcombe (14).

Regarding his new rival, the one from Tennessee (United States) never faced the champion of twenty Grand Slam titles in the past despite having achieved positive results in ‘major’ competitions such as quarter finals harvested in Australia in 2018 or the eighth achieved in the latest edition of Wimbledon.

Sandgren has been confirmed as one of the revelation players of this tournament after saying goodbye to the Italian Matteo Berrettini (8) and Fabio Fognini (12), in the second and fourth round respectively.