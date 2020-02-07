Federer falls apart in praise of Nadal: "He confessed that he cried with joy when I won Roland Garros in 2009"

Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal they have delighted more than 50,000 people this afternoon at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, where the two tennis legends have made this solidarity exhibition baptized as The Match in Africa.

In addition to seeing good tennis, we have been able to hear the confession that Nadal has made to Federer this Friday and that the Swiss himself has made public: "Rafa mand said today that cried when i won Roland Garros in 2009, was very happy for me. "That year, Nadal was eliminated in the fourth round at the hands of Robin Soderling, in the end, before the Swiss.

Before starting the exhibition, Federer was asked if he and Nadal are friends or rivals, to which he replied: "Can it be both? I think so. I really believe it. Is a great personWith great values, a big family, my family and yours respect each other immensely. He is a great rival, I know that during his career I have always been on the track, during my career he was not there for a few years, which was fine, because maybe without Rafa things were a little more easy for me".

"It has been wonderful for this game, it has promoted the sport in the best possible way, it has a huge number of fans, I know that many of you are Rafa's fans (referring to the public). He deserves it all and he is a great person, so getting together and doing something for a good cause is just normal for us, "added the currently number 3 in the world.