Federer admits that he burst into tears and was comforted by Zverev after the cancellation of an exhibition match

December 21, 2019
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Roger Federer has millions of followers around the world and the expectation to see the Swiss live is always great. Therefore, when last November an exhibition match had to be canceled for security reasons, Federer's disappointment was capitalized.

This is shown by a documentary published by ESPN ( 'Roger Federer: Everywhere is Home'), in which you see how the Swiss cries and is comforted by Alexander Zverev. On November 22, a series of riots and violent demonstrations in Bogotá caused Iván Duque's government to impose a curfew before both players began the match.

"We went to warm up and had fun on the court, but then everything started to get a little crazy," recalled the winner of 20 Grand Slam tournaments. "I had a little collapse. It wasn't going to be the dream game. When I returned to the locker room I was emotionally devastated.", he claimed.

"I thought: is this the best scenario? People need to go home and be safe and that was the moment I knew we couldn't play, it was too much stress and pressure for everyone," he explained.

