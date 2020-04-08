Federations seek solutions to the problem of what to do with the leagues

The sports federations have created a commission that coordinates Jorge Garbajosa and who will meet in the coming days with the Higher Sports Council (CSD) so that it establishes a legal framework that supports the decision of each federation on whether the league ends playing pending matches or if given finished.

A large part of the federations want to end the competitions if possible. Those who want to end the competitions want the CSD legal umbrella for descents and ascents.

The problem of concluding the leagues without having played all the matches is that there is a legal vacuum They want the CSD to cover to foresee possible problems due to the decisions made by each federation.

In addition, many sports federations have already requested legal advice to try to apply an ERTE since without competitions they have no income and cannot maintain the structure.