Sports

Federations seek solutions to the problem of what to do with the leagues

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The sports federations have created a commission that coordinates Jorge Garbajosa and who will meet in the coming days with the Higher Sports Council (CSD) so that it establishes a legal framework that supports the decision of each federation on whether the league ends playing pending matches or if given finished.

A large part of the federations want to end the competitions if possible. Those who want to end the competitions want the CSD legal umbrella for descents and ascents.

The problem of concluding the leagues without having played all the matches is that there is a legal vacuum They want the CSD to cover to foresee possible problems due to the decisions made by each federation.

In addition, many sports federations have already requested legal advice to try to apply an ERTE since without competitions they have no income and cannot maintain the structure.

READ:  Bartomeu: "Messi told me that this reduction had to be made"
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.