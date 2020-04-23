Sports

Federation and LEB Oro agree that there will be no declines this season: there will be promotions

April 23, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Spanish Basketball Federation, after a meeting with the 18 LEB Oro clubs, has decided jointly with the clubs that this season there are no drops in the category.

Yes there will be promotions and the formula that will determine how they occur will be announced next week, as they are looking for the best way for these promotions to take place.

The statement of the Spanish Basketball Federation

At the meeting held today, the Spanish Basketball Federation and the 18 LEB Oro clubs have agreed that there will be no declines this season and have advanced in the formula to define the two planned promotions. The final solution will be known next week. Within the calendar of meetings launched by the FEB, this afternoon a new meeting of the Federation has taken place with the 18 clubs that make up the 2019/20 season of the LEB Gold League to advance in the resolution of the competition.

READ:  A Premier League club has proposed ending the season in China, according to The Athletic.

During this meeting, again marked by the willingness of understanding of all parties, it has been decided that there will be no category downgrade this season, while progress has been made in the formula to define the two promotions of LEB Oro to the League Endesa that are regulated in the coordination agreement signed in the FEB and the ACB.

The Spanish Basketball Federation will issue a resolution next week, which it will previously communicate to the LEB Oro clubs, which will determine the procedure to decide which two teams are the ones that obtain the promotion places to the highest category of our basketball, as well as the rest of questions related to the championship.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.