Federation and LEB Oro agree that there will be no declines this season: there will be promotions

The Spanish Basketball Federation, after a meeting with the 18 LEB Oro clubs, has decided jointly with the clubs that this season there are no drops in the category.

Yes there will be promotions and the formula that will determine how they occur will be announced next week, as they are looking for the best way for these promotions to take place.

The statement of the Spanish Basketball Federation

At the meeting held today, the Spanish Basketball Federation and the 18 LEB Oro clubs have agreed that there will be no declines this season and have advanced in the formula to define the two planned promotions. The final solution will be known next week. Within the calendar of meetings launched by the FEB, this afternoon a new meeting of the Federation has taken place with the 18 clubs that make up the 2019/20 season of the LEB Gold League to advance in the resolution of the competition.

During this meeting, again marked by the willingness of understanding of all parties, it has been decided that there will be no category downgrade this season, while progress has been made in the formula to define the two promotions of LEB Oro to the League Endesa that are regulated in the coordination agreement signed in the FEB and the ACB.

The Spanish Basketball Federation will issue a resolution next week, which it will previously communicate to the LEB Oro clubs, which will determine the procedure to decide which two teams are the ones that obtain the promotion places to the highest category of our basketball, as well as the rest of questions related to the championship.