Fede Valverde: "The motivation and desire to continue winning titles cannot be missing"

Fede Valverde, Uruguayan midfielder of Real Madrid, extended his streak of personal recognition and after being named best player of the final of the Spain SupercupHe received the best player award of the month of December.

"I'm happy, I can't hide that. It's a prize given to a player but it's merit of all. If things do not go well at the group level, one does not get titles at the individual level. I want to thank my colleagues and the coaching staff because this title and the MVP of the Super Cup belongs to everyone", he said after collecting the trophy 'Player Five Stars Mahou' of the month of December.

It is the second consecutive month that Valverde is recognized as best player of the month of Real Madrid, in a choice made by social networks fans. It is a fact that shows its progression this season in which with Zinedine Zidane it has become a key part of the Madrid midfield.

"The motivation and desire to continue winning titles cannot be missing. Starting the year winning the Spanish Super Cup is more beautiful and it gives you more desire and motivation. You have to take advantage of it, work hard and fight for what we want, which is to get titles, "he said, showing the mentality with which he faces the rest of the course after the conquest of the first title in play in 2020.