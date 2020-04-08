Fede Alvarez releases some unpublished photos of 'Evil Dead'

Share it:

'Evil Dead' is one of the best remakes that have been made to date and that we will always vindicate. The debut of Fede Alvarez along with the new 2003 version of 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' are two perfect examples of how to give us a reboot in conditions without disappointing fans of the originals, but adapting to modern times. Now it's just turned on seventh anniversary of 'Infernal Possession' And Alvarez wanted to celebrate with his fans by sharing some photos from filming the movie that we have not seen until now.

In full confinement, the filmmaker had to rummage through the drawer of memories and commented that this film is a perfect reflection of what we are experiencing right now. "If you didn't watch 'Evil Dead' in 2013, you should know that this is a small group of friends who are quarantined to beat a particular problem, all turning into monsters and attacking each other. Basically, our life in this moment".

In a series of tweets, Alvarez continued to share a selection of photos taken on set, in which we can see Jane Levy, protagonist of the film, and even Fede himself on the set thinking about whether he had done the right thing accepting this film. "I in the first two weeks, thinking 'What have I gotten myself into … All this is going to suck' … Some will say I was absolutely right."

And this makes us think, will Fede ever give us a sequel? Let's hope so.