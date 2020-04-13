Fede Álvarez goes to zombie cinema with '16 States'

Share it:

With just three movies behind him, Fede Alvarez He is already one of the highest rated directors in Hollywood. The Uruguayan made himself known with the great remake of 'Infernal possession', which they followed 'Do not breathe' and 'Millennium: What doesn't kill you makes you stronger'. Although his next project seemed to be set in the White House, according to Deadline, the filmmaker could go to zombie cinema with '16 States'.

Lionsgate appears to have just taken over the rights to this script, written by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ('Jungle Cruise', 'This is Us'), centered on a global pandemic that turns people into zombies and which a mother tries to survive to see her family again. The script has been around different Hollywood offices for some time, having finally found a home in Lionsgate, who will be in charge of financing the project with Fede Álvarez in the direction.

Joe Drake and Nathan kahane They have already produced 'Do not breathe' and 'Infernal Possession', so this project will bring everyone together in a new exercise in terror. It seems that the zombie cinema is experiencing a revival after the recent announcement of 'Coronazombies' and having enjoyed the trailer for 'Train to Busan 2: Peninsula'. For his part, Alvarez has pending filming the sequel to 'Inside the labyrinth', producing the new remake of 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' and hopefully one day he will give us 'No Respires 2'.