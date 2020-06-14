Fed up with racism, an NBA player joined the call for a historic measure: "Let there be no basketball"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dwight Howard plays in Los Angeles Lakers (USA TODAY Sports)

This Saturday Kyrie irving, figure of the Brooklyn nets, would have ruled against playing again in a videoconference talk that had nearly 100 NBA players as protagonists and that lasted for 90 minutes. "I don't support going to Orlando. I'm not with systematic racism and this shit. Something smells a little weird. Whether we want to admit it or not, we are attacked as black men every day we wake up, "the site quoted. The Athletic on the supposed emphatic comment that Irving would have made, who knew how to consecrate himself as NBA champion along with Lebron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015-2016 season.

This Sunday, another player in the league expressed his support for the measure. The representative of Dwight Howard sent a letter signed by the player to CNN for dissemination of his opinion on suspending the tournament until racism ends in the United States.

"I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or the entertainment plot it brings, is not necessary at this time and would only be a distraction. Surely we, the players, are not distracted, but because we have resources not to do it that the vast majority of our community does not have at hand. And the least of the distractions for them may be a trickle that never stops, especially with the weather we have right now, ”explained the Los Angeles Lakers player.

Howard supported Irving and asked his colleagues to join the measure (EFE)



Howard He insisted that solving the problem of discrimination is vital and must be a priority for everyone: “I would love to win my first NBA championship, but the unity of my people would be an even greater achievement. It is too beautiful to pass up. What better time than now to be with the family. I think this is a crucial opportunity and that as a community we have to take advantage of it. This is where our unit begins: at home, with the family"

In recent weeks there have been large demonstrations across the world of the Black Lives Matter movement that seeks to eradicate racism. These protests multiplied after the death of the African American citizen George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

"European colonization took away our rich culture and we still have to think about it. The fewer distractions there are, the more we can focus on discovering who we are. Nations are made with families; Being black or African American is neither a nation nor a nationality. It is time for families to be the nation. Let there be no basketball until we resolve this matter"Concluded the letter published by CNN.

In early June, the NBA franchises approved the "Disney Plan" that includes franchises to focus on Disney World in late July to compete for the title. In this way, the contest would resume on July 31 with 22 teams and the Playoffs would take place in August, while the finals will be completed on October 12. The league has also set a tentative start date of December 1 for the 2020-2021 season.

Next week the tests of Covid 19 will begin in the establishments so that once confirmed, those who do not have the virus can begin to train and prepare their trip to Orlando.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Rebellion in the NBA: a star would seek to generate a boycott to suspend the remainder of the season