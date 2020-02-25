Featurette of the new Michael B. Jordan

Share it:

We are about to enjoy in cinemas 'Question of Justice', new Warner Bros film with a great cast headed by Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx. After being able to see your first official poster and trailer, today we bring you a featurette very special and exclusive: the analysis of a sequence of the tape by Bryan Stevenson, the author of the book on which the film is based.

In this we will know the real story of the young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (played by Jordan) and of his historic battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan receives very lucrative job offers. But he prefers to set course for Alabama to defend people who have been wrongly convicted or that lacked the resources to have adequate legal representation, and it does so with the support of local activist Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first and most turbulent cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who in 1987 was sentenced to death for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite the evidence ostensibly proving his innocence.

In the video that we bring you today, we are witnessing one of the "potholes" that suffered this case, something that affects not only the accused himself, but his loved ones and "the whole community", as Stevenson himself comments.

Together with the three protagonists, they complete the cast O'Shea Jackson Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan and Lindsay Ayliffe. 'Question of Justice 'premieres in cinemas in our country on February 28.

