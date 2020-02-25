 Featured Star Wars: The High Republic, the new Star Wars editorial project

Share it:

This morning has been officially presented, the project in which Lucasfilm had been working for years, since 2014, under the code title “Project Luminous”. Recall that this initiative in principle does not cover any project, movie or series, whether real action or animation, so, it will be developed only based on comics and books published between Marvel and IDW.

The trailer presentation shows us the scenario in which this High Republic is located, a time two hundred years before the Skywalker Saga, a golden era for the Republic in which peace and justice reigned thanks to the Jedi Knights, but still there are great dangers that threaten this tranquility (which would not be Sith, because at this time there would still be no active Siths). Threats that are beyond the limits that the Republic can reach and that in books and comics we will know as Nihil, a group that has been compared to space pirates. Judging by the conceptual art that has been published, the character's appearance is far from anything we have seen as the Empire or the First Order.

Star Wars: The High Republic introduce the Jedi as we have always wanted to see them, as true guardians of peace and justice. This is a hopeful and optimistic moment, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their peak. But, of course, in this new and glorious era, something evil is approaching, says the creative director of Lucasfilm, Michael Siglain. This initiative will give young and old readers a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich and meaningful stories. In addition, readers will learn what scares the Jedi.

This was a golden age for the Jedi, and also a time of galactic expansion in the Outer Rim. So expect there to be rich exploration stories; tracing the galaxy, getting to know new cultures, and discovering what the life of the pioneers in the Outer Rim was like. This is an incredible scenario for our storytellers to play, both inside and outside the publication, and we can't wait to see the great fiction they build within it – advances Lucasfilm's vice president, franchise content and strategy James Waugh.

In the creative part we will have prominent names such as Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott and Charles Soule. The first books and comics will debut at the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in August 2020 with "Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi", a massive and interconnected story that is told in various formats by several publishers. The first wave of titles Star Wars: The High Republic It includes:

Novel for young adults: "Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark"by Claudia Gray

Mid-level novel: "Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage", by Justina Ireland

IDW comic series: "Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures"by Daniel José Older

Marvel Comics Series: "Star Wars: The High Republic"by Cavan Scott

Novel for adults "Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi"by Charles Soule

The more than repeated plans to keep this solely at the level of comics and books spoil the rumors that sounded that the next Star Wars movie could be located at this time of the High Republic.

