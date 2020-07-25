Fear The Walking Dead, will there be a crossover with the main series? Speak Lennie James

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While there are actors who have proposed moving from the main series to Fear The Walking Dead, several rumors seem to indicate that there will be a shared event between the two works. Here's what you think Lennie James.

Morgan Jones' interpreter spoke with Digital Spy, commenting on the news about an event that would have led some Fear characters to appear in the episodes of the main series. Here's what he said: "Is it something I would like to do? Of course, I'd like to. But I'm not how it could be organized, but there are so many things from Fear and The Walking Dead that I didn't think were possible and that instead have been done. So I'm not the right person to ask these things. I'm just saying I've never heard anything about this news, even if it doesn't mean it's not true".

We are sure that there are many fans of the franchise who would be excited about a possible crossover event, if you are looking for more information about the next season of the series, we report another interview with Lennie James of Fear The Walking Dead, in which he talks about the future of the his character after the final episode of the show's fifth season, which will be available during 2020.