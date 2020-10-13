Fear the Walking Dead, what happened to Morgan? Season 6 opens with a clue

Yesterday evening the first episode of the sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead, titled The End Is the Beginning. By the end of the previous season, we left Morgan (Lennie James) mortally wounded and at the mercy of the zombies. With his last strength he had also left a farewell message to the group.

From here it starts again spin-off of the zombie franchise, and please stop reading those who do not want to run into spoiler. In episode 6×01, Morgan is miraculously still alive, and someone has stitched up his wound. When Isaac (Michael Abbot Jr.) asks him what happened, his answer is this:

“They shot me. I could barely resist. The Walkers were about to tear me apart and I heard shots. The Walkers have fallen, I passed out. Then I woke up … and I was patched up. And whoever it was, he left me this.”

At this point Morgan shows a ticket stained with blood, which reads: “You don’t know me, but I’ve heard your message. You have to do the same. You still have some Things to do.”

Who saved Morgan? There is a clue that seems to lead to Sherry (Christine Evangelista). In End of the Line, last episode of the fifth season, we heard a female voice get to Dwight’s walkie-talkie, in the woods outside Humbug’s Gulch. “Dwight, can you hear me? Dwight? Hello?”. If it’s Sherry, she was definitely around, and so she came in time to stop the Walkers from devouring Morgan.

For other insights on Fear The Walking Dead, we refer to the recent statements by Jenna Elfman on June’s future, and to the hypothesis of a reunion between Negan and Dwight.