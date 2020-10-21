Fear The Walking Dead, the showrunner explains the twist of episode 2

Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg talked about the big twist that involved one of the characters from the AMC show in the last aired episode of the sixth season. If you are not on par with the episodes, we recommend that you do not continue reading because there may be spoilers.

In episode two Welcome to the Club, which aired in the US last weekend, we discover that Salazar faked his amnesia. He initially seemed not to have recognized Alicia Strand or Charlie. However, when he sees Morgan at the end of the episode, we learn the truth, which implies that the two will work together to defeat Virginia.

About this plot twist Goldberg interviewed by Entertainment Weekly he said: “This is Daniel playing a ruse, using all of his former intelligence officer skills. He created a harmless image of himself within the Ginny community “. He then added: “One thing we find interesting is that Virginia knows nothing of her past as an intelligence officer, so all of this can be used to his advantage. “

“And somehow, we’re seeing him reinvent himself within the Virginia community in the same way that Strand is. Obviously, the tactics are very different. But as for why he trusts Morgan, in reality is something that will be understood in later episodes, so I don’t want to reveal it. But it will be the beginning of an unlikely alliance that will be very beautiful to see “.

Meanwhile, the showrunner has revealed that the new episode of Fear The Walking Dead will be very adrenaline-pumping, a sort of Die Hard with zombies. What do you think of this sixth season? Let us know as always in the comments.