Interviewed by Digital Spy to talk about the recent episode of Fear the Walking Dead, “Alaska” (6×03), co-showrunner Andrew Chabiss commented on theexciting meeting between two characters from the main series.

We are obviously talking about Dwight e Sherry, two survivors closely linked to Negan’s group who finally met again at the finale of the last episode.

“The reason we wanted to want to bring them together was to see how they would react seeing what people they have become.” explained the author. “We haven’t seen them together in a couple of seasons. Sherry obviously left the Sanctuary much earlier than Dwight was ever able to. We’ve seen some of Dwight’s journeys, both physical and mental, and have seen how much he’s changed as character, and how he overcame much of the trauma of being under Negan’s control. “

Chambiss then anticipated the possibilities future implications of the reunion: “Speaking of Sherry, the open question is how she managed to cope with that trauma, and that’s something she and Dwight will have to go through together. For much of Dwight’s journey in search of Sherry, Dwight followed the clue.” of honey “and that almost gives us the expectation of seeing them together again after being apart for so long, if that’s really possible.”

Meanwhile, Ian Goldberg, the other co-showrunner, commented on the twist of Fear the Walking Dead 6×02.