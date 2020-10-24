Fear the Walking Dead director comments on key scene: “Great job, good everyone”

Last episode of Fear The Walking Dead, entitled Welcome to the Club, was characterized not only by a tribute to Kobe Bryant, but also by an important twist. Lennie James, who for the first time tried his hand as a director, commented on the turn from his point of view, recounting the preparation of the scene.

We recommend to anyone who is not on par with the episodes of Fear The Walking Dead not to continue reading, because they will follow spoiler. In Welcome to the Club, in fact, we discover that Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) has only simulated having lost my memory. After the showrunner’s explanation, the actor-director also wanted to have his say on the scene.

“That scene for me was much more about Daniel than Morgan” has explained Lennie James during a panel at the Virtual ATX Festival. “For me it was much more than the revelation that Daniel has not lost his memory, and that he is practicing the skills acquired during the work he did. “

The director is really satisfied of the result, thanks to the whole cast but above all to one person. “The scene turned out really very, very well. It doesn’t look like that Rubén stia reciting, he doesn’t seem to be using any subterfuge at that moment: he’s just a man who has lost himself.”

Furthermore, for Lennie James, Rubén Blades acts so well that it suggests some analogy with the famous scene in which Keyser Söze in The usual suspects stops limping.