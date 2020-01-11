Fear the Walking Dead Criticisms

Share it:

Scott Gimple, the head of the franchise 'The Walking Dead', has had to face the strong flood of criticism he has received from fans following the spin-off 'Fear the Walking Dead'. And the audience is not liking the course that the series is taking, with temporary jump included in the sixth season.

It is true that the fifth season, which was aired on AMC last summer, has not been the most praised of 'Fear The Walking Dead'. Its release was expected and also promised a change of plot and the inclusion of radioactive zombies, but the result has not been enough to satisfy a fandom that does not approve the change of showrunners That happened this season. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg they had to face a horde of harsh criticism for the new direction that, according to fans, is taking the series since the previous season. And now the turn is up to the boss, Scott Gimple.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about the future of the spin-off, the franchise's content manager has been very sincere responding to criticism. On the fifth season, which has ended with all the members on a separate trip, he replied that "we have been lucky in this program to be able to do Long term plans. In season 5 it was treated to organize the trip that the characters will have in season 6, and I think people you will see the relationship (…) In season 2 (of The Walking Dead), when we did, they attacked us in many ways. 'Why are they on the farm? Are they doing this? Why are they doing that? I think that in the following years the people who saw that season had a different perspective. This season 5 has to look like a piece that sets up season 6".

And the new season is going to be an in-depth analysis of each of the characters. That's why Gimple is clear that this season has been a chess piece that prepares a new field to explore. And he thinks fans will end up understanding it too. And if not, it is not a problem for him, because "I think our work as narrators is take a chance, do the unexpected and not just surprise people. I want to take stories in different directions than I've seen before. By taking those risks, the only thing you are risking are the interests of the audience or their opinion about you. There are many people out there who do not want to do that, who just want to go down the central path and make sure there is nothing for which the audience is angry with them. If you are really serving the audience, if you really care about the audience, if you are trying to give them something different, you must take risks. "

Gimple also addressed the commented leap in time that we will see in the sixth season when asked if the goal was to align the series with other programs in the Walking Dead universe. "Yes, who knows? I would love to become like Crisis in Infinite Lands. That would be super cool. "So it all smells like we're all back on the same timeline.