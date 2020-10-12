Fear the Walking Dead 6, here is a video and the synopsis of the premiere in view of the debut

This night on AMC airs the season 6 premiere of Fear The Walking Dead, and thanks to Comicbook.com we can show you an official clip along with a brief description of the episode.

You can view the video above, while below is the synopsis: “Mortally wounded, Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger as a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn’t accomplish.” The episode is directed by Michael Satrazemis on a screenplay by co-showrunners, Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss.

After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and his Pioneers, the group is now dispersed in its immense settlements. The last message from Morgan (Lennie James) has begged the group to survive, and this season we’ll see what that means for each of them. Some will be intrigued by the stability and opportunities offered by the Virginia community, others will sink into obscurity, while still others will struggle against what has been imposed on them. Life behind the walls of Virginia will test each of them in different ways, forcing them to define their identity in this new world.

While we leave you to the anticipations of Lennie James on Morgan's fate, we remind you that today the second episode of The Walking Dead World Beyond also debuts.