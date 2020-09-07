Fear The Walking Dead 4, a star shocked by Madison’s fate: “I had no idea”

Share it:

Zombies are nice, but the side effect of living in a ravaged and delirious world is having to deal with death every day. A detail that surprised immediately June’s performer, Jenna Elfman.

The actress came on board the project during the fourth season, when there was a fairly important change at the top, with replacements to the production and the script. This led to the decision of close the character of Madison Clark, one of the historical protagonists of the series.

“I had never experienced such a thing … joining an already tight-knit cast but finding it would be renewed in some way. I really admired the cast back then, and didn’t know anyone would be left out when I took the job. I had no idea, I found out on the first day of work. I exclaimed: “What?! I had no idea!“.

Madison’s disappearance was quite atypical, to be honest, as the protagonist decided to set fire to a horde of zombies to save her children Nick and Alicia. sacrificing himself in the flames. However, his body has not been found and therefore some theories are still standing that would see his return in future seasons, even if the writers have been quite categorical about it, as Jenna Elfman recalls: “I don’t believe in anything else that isn’t what the writers said, that Madison is dead. That’s all I know. “

Morgan’s departure allowed the writers to focus on Morgan Jones, who also starred in the sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead.