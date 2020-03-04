Fear of Coronavirus reaches James Bond fans

Share it:

Now James Bond, Daniel Craig's James Bond, faces a greater threat than Spectra, Blomfeld or Doctor No: the fear of fans of Coronavirus. And being an unknown agent, it instills greater panic than the character of Rami Malek. The World Health Organization is trying to reassure the world's population about coronavirus disease (Covid-19) (as, for example, that studies conducted to date suggest that the virus causing the disease is transmitted primarily by contact with respiratory droplets, more than by air, which is worth remembering), but it seems that part of that world population is not aware. Among them some of the James Bond fans, specifically those behind one of the main forums devoted to the character created by Ian Fleming. In an open letter to Universal, Eon and MGM, the founders of MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier, two of the most popular websites devoted to 007, request that the world premiere of It is not time to die (on March 31, 2020) be postponed until the coronavirus has been controlled.

And, obviously, to scare the distributor and producers into the body they resort to the economic issue: they better not postpone it, it will not happen like in China and in the end they close the cinemas and lose money, a lot of money. Because with China, they are going to lose $ 313 million, 38% of the total collection … There are the shots.

With the Coronavirus reaching the state of pandemic, it is time to put public health above the marketing launch schedules and the cost of canceling advertising events. Major events worldwide have already been canceled or postponed due to health risks. Major technology companies have banned the travel of hundreds of thousands of employees, including Amazon and Google. All before the US outbreaks expand. UU. and the United Kingdom. Developed nations that suffer the spread of the virus in the community, including Italy, France, Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, have banned large public gatherings. Italy has closed all cinemas in its "red zone". Outbreaks in the United Kingdom and the United States are beginning to have a tendency to epidemics.

So far the normal fear. Now is when the veiled threat comes:

China and Japan have closed theaters for weeks. The Chinese box office in January and February 2019 combined to 1.5 million dollars. The same period this year has generated 3.9 billion dollars, a 99.7% drop. Of the countries with large public meetings banned or restricted, their combined Specter box office was $ 313 million, or 38% of the global box office. With one month to go before it is not time for death to be released worldwide, it is likely that the spread of the virus in the community is reaching its peak in the United States. Washington has declared a state of emergency. There is a great possibility that cinemas will close, or their attendance will be severely reduced, in early April. Even if there are no legal restrictions for cinemas to be open, quoting M in Skyfall :, "How safe do you feel?"

And keep up the fear:

The film's press tour in China, South Korea and Japan has already been canceled. The launch in Hong Kong was delayed until April 30. These are sensible actions that should be applauded. That brings us to the world premiere of No time to die, scheduled for March 31 in London. Hundreds of fans and celebrities from around the world will travel to the United Kingdom. The capacity of the Royal Albert Hall is above the limit of 5,000 that the affected countries are banning for public meetings. Only one person, who does not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience. This is not the kind of publicity someone would want … Outbreaks in the United Kingdom and the United States are in their early stages, but if they follow the predictable pattern of other developed countries, the situation at the end of March and beginning of April It will not be conducive to the box office.

They drop it, like who does want the thing. Apart from all the information disseminated by WHO. Its objective? Delaying the release of Daniel Craig's latest installment as James Bond until the summer, "when experts expect epidemics to peak and are under control."