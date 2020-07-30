Fear City, Donald Trump's connections with the New York mafia in the Netflix docuserie

Share it:

Fear City is Netflix's new docuserie, which delves into the connection between the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the New York mafia. The show in particular focuses on the 70s and 80s in the three episodes from which it is composed, also citing the President of the USA, without however addressing all the details.

In particular, the third and final episode of Fear City, Judgment Day, documents the role of the mafia in the affairs of Manhattan. In the early 1980s, the FBI realized that a mobster named Ralph Scopo was president of the Cement and Concrete Workers District Council, linking him to a mobster organization known as The Concrete Club. An organization that essentially created a monopoly for any construction work in New York City with a minimum value of $ 2 million. Through a recording, it is revealed that the gangsters were targeting a $ 19 million Trump construction project.

The centerpiece of the story is as follows: the New York City mafia was responsible for Manhattan's construction projects in the early 1980s, a time when business was booming for current President Donald Trump, a well-known real estate magnate.

The same Trump never denied his ties to the mafia, he never denied having met them and believed them 'very nice people'. However, the docuserie does not further explain the links between Trump's relationship with the mafia and his real estate success. After taking over the company from his father in the 1970s, Trump renamed it the Trump Organization. In the 80s Donald Trump was a very relevant person in Manhattan, starting to develop the skyscraper which would later become the Trump Tower. And among the mentors and friends of Trump was Roy Cohn, defense attorney of many New York mobsters at the time. According to biographer Wayne Barrett, Trump actively cultivated relations with the mafia and his success would also be due to his commercial partnership with the New York mafia world. A path full of shadows that led him to become the president of the United States several years later.

